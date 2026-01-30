CCD Warns Of New Wave Of AI Propaganda Videos On Social Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Center reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

These are videos created with the help of artificial intelligence, allegedly featuring members of parliament, police officers, and Ukrainian military personnel.

As noted, the generated characters are deliberately made to look caricaturally fat, promoting ideas aimed at dividing Ukrainian society under the guise of satire. The topics are as sensitive as possible in order to cultivate hatred towards the military, police, and government officials.

“Thanks to AI technology, the enemy produces such content on a massive scale and often disguises it as Ukrainian satirical and humorous content. However, its real goal is to destabilize Ukraine internally and demoralize Ukrainian society,” the CCD notes.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kremlin propagandists are spreading a fake video in which, with reference to the alleged British intelligence service MI6, it is claimed that in France“80% of terrorist attacks over the past year were linked to Ukrainian refugees.”

