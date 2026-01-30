Azerbaijani Oil Shows Notable Uptick In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $2.52, or 3.58%, on January 29 from the previous level, coming in at $72.89 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $2.54, or 3.75%, to $70.31 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $2.54, or 6.5%, to $41.64 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $2.36, or 3.37%, to $72.36 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.