Temperatures Rise Gradually, Mild Conditions Expected Through Sunday

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra)-- Temperatures will rise on Friday, with relatively cold conditions prevailing across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively warm weather. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, and southwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, becoming occasionally active and causing light dust in desert areas.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, another increase in temperatures is expected on Saturday. Weather conditions will remain relatively cold, especially over mountainous areas, and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.High-altitude clouds will appear, with moderate southwesterly winds that may become active at times.Temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday, reaching levels about 7–8 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average for this time of year. The weather will be mild across most regions and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at medium and high altitudes, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds that may occasionally become active.On Monday, temperatures will decline slightly but remain above seasonal averages. Conditions will be relatively cold in most areas and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with high-altitude clouds and moderate southwesterly winds that may become active at times.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 14 degrees Celsius, and a low of 8 degrees Celsius.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 27 degrees, sliding to 14 degrees at night.