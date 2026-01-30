MAISONS DU MONDE: Q4 25 AND FY25 SALES
|€ in millions
|Q4 25
|Q4 24
| Var.
Q4'24-25
|FY 25
|FY 24
| Var.
FY 24-25
|Group GMV
|312,8
|329,2
|(5,0%)
|1083,4
|1136,4
|(4,6%)
|Group Sales
|278,1
|295,4
|(5,9%)
|947,3
|1001,9
|(5,4%)
|Like-for-like sales
|267,8
|282,9
|(5,4%)
|911,7
|956,7
|(4,7%)
|Sales by geography
|France
|159,8
|170,9
|(6,2%)
|518,6
|555,8
|(6,4%)
|% of sales
|57,5%
|57,9%
|(0,2ppt)
|54,7%
|55,5%
|(0,5ppt)
|International
|118,3
|124,5
|(5,3%)
|428,9
|446,0
|(4,3%)
|% of sales
|42,5%
|42,1%
|0,2ppt
|45,3%
|44,5%
|0,5ppt
|Sales by distribution channel
|Stores
|214,7
|225,0
|(4,6%)
|697,7
|723,0
|(3,5%)
|% of sales
|77,3%
|76,2%
|1,1ppt
|73,7%
|72,2%
|1,5ppt
|Online
|63,3
|70,4
|(10,1%)
|249,6
|278,8
|(10,5%)
|% of sales
|22,7%
|23,8%
|(1,1ppt)
|26,3%
|27,8%
|(1,5ppt)
|Sales by product category
|Decoration
|179,6
|191,5
|(6,2%)
|532,5
|558,5
|(4,7%)
|% of sales
|64,6%
|64,8%
|(0,2ppt)
|56,2%
|55,8%
|(0,5ppt)
|Furniture
|98,5
|103,9
|(5,3%)
|414,8
|443,2
|(6,4%)
|% of sales
|35,4%
|35,2%
|0,2ppt
|43,8%
|44,2%
|0,5ppt
Q4 2025 sales details
Group net sales amounted to €278.1m in Q4 25, representing a 5.9% decline compared to Q4 24 and a 5.4% decrease on a like-for-like basis.
Both sales channels declined over the quarter vs last year. Stores demonstrated greater resilience than Online, with store sales down 4% year-on-year, or -2% on a like-for-like basis, while Online sales decreased by minus 10%.
Sales in France (-6%) and International markets (-5%) declined in broadly similar proportions. In France, the market environment remained particularly challenging, with the Retail Int Panel reporting an approximately 3% decline in traffic in Q4. International performance was mixed. Southern Europe remained broadly stable, with growth observed at store level, while Switzerland and the Benelux region continued to show resilient trends. By contrast, sales declined in Germany and Austria during the quarter.
Store sales reached €215 million, down 5% compared to Q4 24, reflecting both the like-for-like performance (-2%) and the impact of ongoing store portfolio optimisation. As of 31 December 2025, the Group operated 328 stores, representing a net decrease of 10 stores year-on-year. During the quarter, three underperforming stores were closed, and one store was transferred from a directly operated model to an affiliation model, bringing the total number of affiliated stores to 19. The store in La Roche-sur-Yon was fully refurbished and converted to the new ZAC-specific concept, reopening in October. Since reopening, the store has delivered very encouraging performance. Online sales amounted to €63.3 million, down 10% year-on-year, with declines recorded across both the Web and Marketplace channels
Furniture (-5%) and Decoration (-6%) followed similar trends over the quarter. Despite this overall decline, Christmas collection delivered a strong performance, with net sales up 15% year-on-year, further reinforcing Maisons du Monde's positioning as a reference partner for home decoration during key seasonal moments.
As a result, LFL sales over the second semester of 2025 show a stabilization (-0,7%).
Financing
The Group is holding discussions with its financial partners to secure the financing of its business plan. In this context, the Group obtained from its banks a unanimous agreement to amend the financial documentation regarding covenants ratio for December 31, 2025.
Definitions
In addition to the financial indicators set out in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Maisons du Monde's management uses several non-IFRS metrics to evaluate, monitor and manage its business. The non- IFRS operational and statistical information related to Group's operations included in this press release is unaudited and has been taken from internal reporting systems. Although none of these metrics are measures of financial performance under IFRS, the Group believes that they provide important insight into the operations and strength of its business. These metrics may not be comparable to similar terms used by competitors or other companies.
Sales: it includes the revenue from sales of decorative items and furniture through i) Stores (owned or affiliates), ii) to franchisees, iii) websites and iv) B2B activities. They also include marketplace commissions.
Like-for-like sales (LFL) growth: Represents the percentage change in sales from the Group's retail stores, websites and B2B activities, net of product returns between one financial period (n) and the comparable preceding financial period (n-1), excluding changes in sales attributable to stores that opened or were closed during either of the comparable periods. Sales attributable to stores that closed temporarily for refurbishment during any of the periods are included.
Southern Europe includes Italy, Spain and Portugal.
Financial agenda: the revised next publication dates will be announced on the Group's website.
Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward- looking statements. Accordingly, no representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and will not give rise to updates or revision. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Maisons du Monde's filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.
About Maisons du Monde
Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 9 European countries.maisonsdumonde
Contacts
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
| Denis Lamoureux
Tel: (+33) 6 46 35 09 95
| Pierre Barbe
Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51
| ...
Michelle Kamar
Tel: (+33) 6 09 24 42 42
...
