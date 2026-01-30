S. Korea Launches Nanosatellite For Satellite Constellation Project

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Jan 30 (IANS) A South Korean nanosatellite was launched into orbit on Friday as part of the nation's project to create a satellite constellation for Earth observation by 2027, according to the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA).

The NEONSAT-1A, an Earth observation satellite, lifted off aboard the Electron rocket of US space company Rocket Lab from the firm's Mahia Launch Complex in New Zealand, Yonhap news agency reported.

"LIFTOFF! Electron is on its way to orbit with the NEONSAT-1A satellite," Rocket Lab posted on social media platform X.

Developed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), the satellite was the second among a total of 11 nanosatellites to form a satellite constellation aimed at monitoring and taking images of the Korean Peninsula and its surrounding regions.

Previously, just one satellite in the program had reached low Earth orbit - NEONSAT-1, which flew atop an Electron in April 2024.

NEONSAT-1A is an advanced Earth observation satellite equipped with a high-resolution optical camera. It is, however, not a satellite constellation yet.

Designed to capture near-real-time natural disaster monitoring for the Korean peninsula, KAIST's NEONSAT constellation is a collaboration across multiple Korean academic, industry, and research institutions, including SaTReC, which is leading the programme's system design and engineering, as per Rocket Lab.

The NEONSAT programme is funded by the Korean government's Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT).

This was Rocket Lab's second launch of 2026 and its 81st overall to date.

The company launched 21 missions last year, setting a new record for Rocket Lab.

"MISSION SUCCESS! Payload deployment is confirmed for the 'Bridging The Swarm' mission for KAIST," Rocket Lab posted on X.

This is the second launch in eight days and the 81st launch in total, with 100 per cent mission success in 2026, the US-based company added.