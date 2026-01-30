Eritrea: Activities For Strengthening Organizational Capacity

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, January 30, 2026/APO Group/ --

Nationals residing in Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, and Sweden have conducted various activities aimed at strengthening organizational capacity and awareness.

According to a report, Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, Head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Ireland, conducted a seminar for nationals in Newcastle on 25 January, focusing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional and global developments.

Mr. Tewolde stated that at a time when the global system shows little respect for world order, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the only assurance lies in strengthening awareness, harmony, unity, and organizational capacity.

Noting that under the current objective situation it is crucial to enhance Eritrean national identity as well as strengthen harmony and unity, Mr. Tewolde said that the most significant instrument for consolidating these important pillars is strengthening organization.

Mr. Habtom Tesfagergis, Secretary of the National Committee in the UK and Ireland, and Mr. Biniam Embaye, Chairman of the Eritrean Community in Newcastle, gave briefings on the progress of the construction of the Tio boarding school.

In the same vein, Ms. Leul Tewolde, Head of the Frankfurt and its environs branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women, conducted a seminar for members of the union branch on 17 January.

Ms. Leul, explaining the history and contribution of the National Union of Eritrean Women at various stages, said that the union is earnestly working, as in the past, to enhance organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

Underlining that Eritrean women are at the core of the existence and continuity of the country, Mr. Teame Haile, Head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, said that Eritrean women are carrying out significant activities organized under the umbrella of the National Union of Eritrean Women.

Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Head of Consular Affairs, on his part expressed confidence that Eritrean women in Germany will strengthen organizational capacity and play their due part in national affairs.

At the event, Ms. Bisirat Woldai, Head of the union branch in Frankfurt, presented an activity implementation report.

Likewise, Mr. Habtom Zeray, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland and Eritrea's Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Commission, at a seminar he conducted for nationals in Lucerne on 25 January, spoke on the contribution of national organizations to the successful implementation of national development programs.

Mr. Habtom also answered questions raised by participants focusing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional and global issues.

The Eritrean National Committee in Sweden also conducted its annual activity assessment meeting on 24 January.

On the occasion, Ms. Zaid Okbazgi, Chairperson of the National Committee, along with members of the task force, presented reports focusing on activities implemented and challenges encountered.

The participants also adopted a plan of action for 2026.

Mr. Mohammed-Ali Mohammed-Seid, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, called on nationals to work with commitment in the implementation of the set-out programs.

