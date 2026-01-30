Atlantic Wraps Provides Winter Defense For Cars With Self Healing Protection Film

MENAFN - GetNews)



Winter brings challenges for every vehicle, prompting drivers to look for smarter ways to protect their cars through the colder months.

Matthews, North Carolina - January 29, 2026 - Atlantic Wraps is strengthening its winter protection offerings with a new generation of durable Paint Protection Film (PPF) featuring a Ceramic self-healing top coat. As colder weather brings salt, sand, debris, and temperature swings that can quickly degrade a vehicle's finish, the company's advanced installation methods offer a reliable way to maintain paint quality throughout the season.

-p title="Car Wrap in Charlotte NC" src="https://i.postimg.cc/YC7PCRHH/Car-Wrap-in-Charlotte-NC.png" alt="Car-Wrap-in-Charlotte-NC" />

Drivers searching for car wrap in Charlotte NC can explore Atlantic Wraps for their exceptional service and technically-advanced paint protection film. The company is also widely recognized as a premier Car vinyl wrap shop, offering protective and aesthetic upgrades for everyday vehicles and luxury models alike.

Atlantic Wraps is one of only 10 shops in the United States certified by STEK as a Black Label Installer. This certification reflects elite technical capability, superb craftsmanship, and the use of only the highest-quality films from STEK USA. For vehicle owners considering paint protection film in Charlotte NC, Atlantic offers exceptional value for money.

"Our team has worked for years to master the precision required for top-tier PPF installation. Winter is the time when that skill matters most. Every customer receives a customized fit, edge coverage, and protection level that matches their driving habits and vehicle needs," a spokesperson said.

Atlantic creates all patterns in-house, either by editing for enhanced coverage or generating custom pre-cut designs using advanced equipment. For drivers who want maximum protection, full custom bulk installations are also available.

The team's in-house 3D scanner allows the creation of patterns with exceptionally accurate coverage and fully wrapped edges, which is an advantage over standard, mass-produced templates. EV owners can also benefit from the company's Tesla PPF in Charlotte NC.

"Our goal is always long-term protection. With our self-healing film, light scratches and swirls can disappear with gentle heat, helping vehicles stay looking fresh even after harsh winter driving," the spokesperson said.

The protection program is further supported by a third-party warranty that covers paint damage from normal-sized rocks that penetrate the film. Eligible customers can receive repainting, film reinstallation up to $3,500, and three days of rental car coverage. Additional customization options, including Chrome delete Charlotte NC and Vinyl car wraps, round out the company's offerings. Vehicle owners can visit the company's website to book a consultation or to know more about their services.

About Company:

Atlantic Wraps is a premier wrap company in Charlotte, NC offering vehicle wraps and Paint Protection for over 35 years. To know more, visit