YSS-JKSC Football, Cricket Leagues Set For Jammu

Jammu- Jammu will host the YSS-JKSC Football and Cricket Premier Leagues in a bid to strengthen grassroots sports, with matches scheduled to begin early next month, an official said on Thursday.

An initiative of the Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC), the leagues aims to revive competitive sports and provide a platform for local talent, the official said.

The tournament will be held at the Synthetic Turf Football Ground, Parade, and the M A Stadium.

“The YSS-JKSC Cricket and Football Premier Leagues 2025-26 are an initiative to significantly contribute towards the revival of Jammu's professional cricket and football tournaments,” a J&K Sports Council spokesperson said.

The JKSC spokesperson said that organising committees and sub-committees, comprising former national and international players, referees, umpires, coaches, club owners, and JKSC officials, had been constituted to ensure matches are conducted professionally.