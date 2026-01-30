CS Reviews Progress Of Digital Connectivity Projects

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo on Thursday chaired the 10th State Broadband Committee (SBC) Meeting to review the status of key digital infrastructure initiatives, including 4G Saturation Project, Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP), 5G Readiness, Call Before You Dig (CBuD) and other allied telecom projects being implemented across J&K.

The meeting, convened by the Information Technology Department was attended by ACS, PWD; Commissioner Secretary, Forests; DDG, LSA, J&K; Secretary, Information; Secretary, RDD; Representatives from BSNL and other concerned officers from different departments here.

Deputy Commissioners attended through video conferencing from their respective offices.

During this meeting a detailed presentation was made by the Secretary, IT, Dr Piyush Singla on the incremental progress achieved since the last SBC meeting held in October. The Chief Secretary took note of the steady advancement across multiple verticals and emphasized the need for accelerating execution timelines to ensure timely completion of all sanctioned sites.

While reviewing the 4G Saturation Project, the Chief Secretary was informed that work orders have been issued for 775 mobile tower sites, aimed at providing 4G mobile connectivity to uncovered and remote villages, particularly in border, hilly and far-flung areas. The project is being implemented under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) of the Government of India, with BSNL as the executing agency.

The Secretary further apprised that land has already been allotted at all identified locations, and power supply has been extended to most sites with the support of the Power Development Department (PDD). The Chief Secretary impressed upon the implementing agencies to further pace up installation and commissioning works, particularly for the 269 sites targeted for completion by March 31, 2026, and to fast-track approvals for the remaining locations.