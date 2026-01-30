Kashmir Hospitality Sector Rebounds After Slump

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The first blanket of snow this winter not just covered Kashmir's peaks but has dusted off months of anxiety for those whose livelihoods depend on the rhythm of arriving footsteps and clinking tea-cups.

From Dal Lake to the slopes of Gulmarg, and Pahalgam to Sonamarg, the Valley's tourism heartbeat is gaining momentum once again.

Qamar Sajad, the Director of Tourism Kashmir told KNO that the turnaround of visitors reflects not just nature's grace but the teamwork behind the industry's revival.

“We are witnessing a steady rise in tourist footfall, and that is because everyone, from shikara operators to hoteliers and from the government to ground-level workers, has played their part,” he said.“This is not just about snowfall, but about the spirit of people who have worked tirelessly to make Kashmir shine. The government and stakeholders together have made tourism breathe again.”

On Dal Lake, the reflection of houseboats shines again as Manzoor Pakhtoon, Chairman of the Houseboat Owners Association Kashmir, said they are getting back on track.

“We are getting queries again,” said Pakhtoon with a smile.“After the recent snowfall and New Year rush, tourists have started showing interest. We expect a good summer season ahead if this continues.”

Across the Valley, the optimism echoes.

Mushtaq Chaya, Chairman of the J&K Hoteliers Club, said the hospitality sector is regaining its lost confidence.

“Over 70 per cent of hotels in Gulmarg and nearly 75 per cent in Sonamarg are booked. The snowfall has built trust again. People are coming back in numbers,” Chaya said.“Visitors are focusing on Gulmarg, enjoying skiing and the snow rides. But we hope the government opens more destinations soon, so the benefits spread evenly.”

Gulmarg Abuzz with Winter Cheer

Bilal Ahmad, who runs a hotel, said the rush has surpassed expectations.“We have been full for two weeks now. Guests are waking up to the sight of snow-covered pine trees and calling it a dream. Many are extending their stays, and some do not want to leave at all.”

In Pahalgam, too, winter has found its admirers.