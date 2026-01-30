Delhi Traffic Alert! Road Closures And Diversions In Place For Martyr's Day Check Routes To Take And Avoid Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued a travel advisory ahead of Martyrs' Day, cautioning commuters about possible disruptions to vehicular movement on 30 January. In view of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, traffic restrictions will be in place on routes leading to Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal at Rajghat from 9 AM to 12 noon.

Urging commuters to avoid the affected roads and opt for public transport, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X that elaborate traffic arrangements have been made for an official function at and around Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat.

It advised motorists to“park vehicles only at designated parking areas” and report any suspicious objects or persons on 112. The event will be attended by several dignitaries, so heightened security arrangements are in place.

Check the detailed advisory to know which routes to avoid and which to take. According to the advisory, traffic will be diverted from the following key routes:



ITO Chowk

Delhi Gate

Guru Nanak Chowk

Shantivan Chowk

Rajghat DTC Depot IP Flyover

Traffic restrictions and regulations will be in place along the following routes:



ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover

Delhi Gate to Netaji Subhash Marg on Asaf Ali Road

Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass

For more information, motorists can refer to the official travel advisory of the Delhi Traffic Police.

Why is Martyrs' Day observed on 30 January?

Martyrs' Day is being observed on Friday this year. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on 30 January 1948 by Nathuram Godse. He died at the age of 78 in the compound of The Birla House, which is now known as Gandhi Smriti.

To pay homage to the“Father of the Nation”, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Chiefs gather at the samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial on this day. Besides the ritual of laying wreaths, a two-minute silence is observed at 11 AM throughout the country in memory of Indian martyrs. Armed forces personnel blow bugles and sound the Last Post.