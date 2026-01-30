Delhi Traffic Alert! Road Closures And Diversions In Place For Martyr's Day Check Routes To Take And Avoid Today
Urging commuters to avoid the affected roads and opt for public transport, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X that elaborate traffic arrangements have been made for an official function at and around Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat.Also Read | Delhi wakes up to fog, 'poor' AQI; IMD predicts more rain in the coming 2 days
It advised motorists to“park vehicles only at designated parking areas” and report any suspicious objects or persons on 112. The event will be attended by several dignitaries, so heightened security arrangements are in place.Also Read | IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Delhi; max temperature hits 17.9 degrees C
Check the detailed advisory to know which routes to avoid and which to take. According to the advisory, traffic will be diverted from the following key routes:
- ITO Chowk Delhi Gate Guru Nanak Chowk Shantivan Chowk Rajghat DTC Depot IP Flyover
Traffic restrictions and regulations will be in place along the following routes:
- ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover Delhi Gate to Netaji Subhash Marg on Asaf Ali Road Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass
For more information, motorists can refer to the official travel advisory of the Delhi Traffic Police.Why is Martyrs' Day observed on 30 January?
Martyrs' Day is being observed on Friday this year. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on 30 January 1948 by Nathuram Godse. He died at the age of 78 in the compound of The Birla House, which is now known as Gandhi Smriti.
To pay homage to the“Father of the Nation”, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Chiefs gather at the samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial on this day. Besides the ritual of laying wreaths, a two-minute silence is observed at 11 AM throughout the country in memory of Indian martyrs. Armed forces personnel blow bugles and sound the Last Post.
