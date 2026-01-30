Bomb Scare At Punjab, Haryana Secretariat Buildings, 'Khalistan National Army' Sent Threat Emails: Report
Earlier, news agency ANI reported that an anonymous email warning of a potential explosive threat was sent to the official email address of the Haryana Secretariat, located in Chandigarh's high-security government zone.Also Read | Noida, Ahmedabad schools receive bomb threat days ahead of Republic Day
As a precaution, police, Central Industrial Security Force personnel and bomb disposal squads were immediately deployed, and the building was temporarily evacuated to ensure employee safety.
This came a day after 30 schools received a similar threat from suspected Khalistani entities.
Officials told HT that an email was received at these offices at 9 am in which the sender termed himself as“Khalistan national army” while issuing threats to the Punjab chief minister.Also Read | Spurned lover held for hoax bomb threat to Puri Jagannath temple: Details here
Police were informed, following which anti-sabotage teams, bomb disposal squads, fire brigade, ambulance services and PCR teams were sent.
Nothing incriminating was found in the search operation. Meanwhile, police urged people to ignore rumours and keep calm.Bomb scare at 30 schools
On Wednesday, 20 private and 10 government schools received bomb threats, following which their premises were evacuated.
The pre-board examination and practical examinations in some schools were affected because of this.
Meanwhile, officials of the cybercrime police station, who are probing Wednesday's incident, said the emails were sent from somewhere in the United States as suggested by the details of the sender's IP address.Also Read | In Pics | Greenland protests Trump's tariff bomb on European nations
An official familiar with the matter said the sender could be from someone who is linked to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a vocal Khalistani activist who is currently based in the US and known for issuing such threats.
While officials are probing Thursday's episode as well, they said there is a similarity in between the two incidents as the emails were sent from Gmail accounts and expressed similar Khalistani sentiments.
Officials said they would pursue the case further under the Mutual Legal Assistance TreatyAlso Read | Smoke bomb attack at Taipei Subway leaves several injured, says Taiwan Premier
While there have been numerous bomb hoaxes in the city in the past few years, including calls to the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Chandigarh District Courts Complex in Sector 43 and the Nexus Elante Mall, the police haven't made any arrest in the recent years.
Officials said the callers mostly are tracked to countries outside India, making the investigation complicated.
In such hoax cases, FIRs under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) can be registered, punishable with imprisonment for a term not less than five years.
(With inputs from HT)
