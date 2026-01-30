UP Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Fog And Cold Alert Check Forecast

IMD has warned of dense fog and cold conditions across Uttar Pradesh on January 30. Cities like Meerut, Bareilly, and Varanasi may face poor visibility and chilly weather today.

On Jan 30, 2026, cold will grip many UP cities. The IMD has warned of fog and strong winds in Meerut, Bareilly, and Varanasi, with below-normal temps and possible drizzle.

Meerut expects a min temp of 14°C and max of 21°C with dense fog and cold winds. Bareilly will be colder, with a min of 10°C and max of 19°C, feeling more biting due to fog.

Varanasi will be cloudy with a max temp of 26°C, but mornings and nights will be cold. Aligarh's cold has increased after rain, with temps around 11.5°C to 21.6°C.

Dense fog in Moradabad will cause issues, with temps from 10°C to 19°C. Lingering fog will reduce visibility, so drivers should be cautious. Train and flight delays are possible.

The Met department says the cold will continue due to a western disturbance. Residents should wear warm clothes, drive carefully, and protect kids and the elderly from the cold.