BJP Slams Congress's 'Treason' Over 'Hugely Hyped' India-EU FTA

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Friday criticised the Congress party over its remarks on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), asserting that the agreement would significantly boost India's economy and global trade standing. He accused senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Rahul Gandhi, of their "cowardly label" of the agreement by terming it "hugely hyped." The spokesperson claimed that the party's attempt is a "treason against India's prestige."

BJP Slams Congress's 'Poisonous Crusade'

In a statement, spokesperson Prasad said, "As Parliament's Budget Session roars into January 2026, the President's address lights a fire of unity, self-reliance, and raw innovation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unyielding command. This is the blueprint for every Indian's future--and it lays bare the Congress party's poisonous crusade, spearheaded by venomous voices like Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, and Rahul Gandhi. Their cowardly label of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement as "hugely hyped" is pure sabotage, fueled by seething hatred for Modi. This isn't politics--it's treason against India's prestige, strangling opportunities for 140 crore citizens while they wallow in personal grudges. Jairam Ramesh's twisted distortions, Kharge's endless gloom, and Rahul Gandhi's clueless bluster mock our hard-won victories, choosing ego over national pride."

According to the spokesperson's statement, the India-EU FTA brings together economies with a combined GDP of approximately $25-27 trillion and a population of nearly two billion. Prasad further said that the agreement is expected to push bilateral trade to $273 billion by 2032, generate employment opportunities, and strengthen initiatives such as 'Make in India'. He added that the deal adds to India's existing FTAs with countries including the UK, Australia, the UAE and members of the European Free Trade Association.

Economic Benefits of the 'Mother of All Deals'

"Modi's diplomatic masterstroke sealed the FTA on January 27, 2026 - the undisputed "mother of all deals" - welding together $25-27 trillion GDPs, $11 trillion in trade firepower, and 2 billion people into an unstoppable economic juggernaut. Tariffs vanish or plunge on 96.6% of EU exports to India, handing Europe EUR4 billion in annual savings, while India storms gates with preferential access to 99.5% of its exports - zero duties hitting 90.7% of job-creating sectors like textiles, gems, jewellery, and marine products right now. Bilateral trade rockets toward $273 billion by 2032, igniting millions of jobs, supercharging "Make in India," and locking in synergy with Modi's killer FTAs from the UK, Australia, UAE, and EFTA, obliterating the decade of Congress-induced deadlock," the statement read.

Addressing CBAM and Protecting Sovereignty

Referring to the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Prasad stated that the agreement includes provisions for technological cooperation and climate-related support, which would benefit India's green steel and hydrogen sectors "CBAM enforcement from January 1, 2026? Modi's team extracts EU technology transfers and climate backing, while Tata and JSW charge ahead with green steel and hydrogen, cementing India's global edge. Sovereignty stays rock-solid: health, safety, and IPR protections align perfectly with WTO TRIPS flexibilities, pulling EU billions into finance and maritime. Auto sector gets smart phased quotas plus a five-year EV firewall--sparking R & D while shielding domestic champions," the statement further read.

Contrasting with UPA's 'Shameful' Suspension

Prasad also recalled the suspension of India-EU trade talks in 2013 under the UPA government, alleging that it "haemorrhaged jobs and growth", and stated the current government "resurrected it, crushed the inertia, and delivered a sovereign, self-reliant triumph."

"Remember UPA's shameful 2013 suspension of EU talks? A Congress disaster that haemorrhaged jobs and growth. Modi resurrected it, crushed the inertia, and delivered a sovereign, self-reliant triumph they could only dream of. Under Modi, India's economy thunders: nominal GDP at ₹330 lakh crore, sustained 6.5-7.4% real growth, fifth-largest globally at $4.1-4.5 trillion, per capita income surging with inflation tamed--forging the unbreakable path to Viksit Bharat by 2047. Jairam Ramesh, Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi's smear factory peddles deceit to tarnish Modi's legacy and India's honor. Their anti-national venom must be crushed. Rally behind Modi's unstoppable vision--reject their defeatist rot and catapult India to supreme global dominance, said Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson. (ANI)

