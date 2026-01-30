'Maar Raha Hoon': Chilling Last Call Reveals Brutal Killing Of Pregnant Delhi Police SWAT Commando

Police SWAT commando, who was four months pregnant, died following a brutal assault allegedly carried out by her husband at their residence in Mohan Garden, southwest Delhi. The incident has drawn widespread public attention due to the shocking manner of the attack, the circumstances surrounding the final moments of the victim, and allegations of ongoing harassment prior to the fatal assault.

The victim, identified as Kajal Chaudhary, was a trained commando posted with the Special Weapons and Tactics unit (SWAT) of the Delhi Police. On the night of January 22, 2026, Kajal was allegedly attacked by her husband, Ankur Chaudhary, a clerk with the Ministry of Defence, during an altercation at their home. According to family members, the confrontation began as an argument over domestic issues, including financial disputes and alleged dowry harassment.

A chilling and pivotal detail in the case involves a phone call between Ankur and Kajal's brother, Nikhil, who is also a police constable. During the call, Ankur reportedly urged Nikhil to“record the call” and then shockingly declared“I am killing your sister” as the assault unfolded. The brother later heard Kajal's screams before the call was cut off. Within minutes, Ankur called again to inform him that Kajal had collapsed and was in critical condition.

Kajal was rushed to a local hospital and subsequently transferred to a private facility in Ghaziabad due to the severity of her injuries. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries five days later on January 27, 2026. The attack involved repeated blows to her head with a heavy dumbbell and reportedly severe force that left her with irreversible trauma.

Following the assault, authorities initially registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested Ankur shortly after the attack. However, after Kajal's death, the police upgraded the charges to murder, and Ankur was sent to judicial custody. Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate the case, including looking into the possible role of dowry harassment in provoking the assault.

The victim's family has voiced deep anguish and shock, emphasising that such violence - particularly against a trained member of law enforcement - highlights the pervasive threat of domestic abuse that can affect even empowered women. They allege that despite providing a loving and supportive home, and even after giving valuable gifts such as a Bullet bike at the time of marriage, dowry-related pressure continued to plague the relationship.

In addition to raising questions about how domestic tensions escalated to such an extreme, the case has sparked broader discussions about the vulnerability of women to intimate partner violence and the urgent need for stronger safeguards, awareness, and enforcement of laws designed to protect women from abuse. Authorities have reiterated that the investigation remains ongoing and that all legal avenues will be pursued to ensure justice for Kajal and her family.