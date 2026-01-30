Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: Teaser, Cast Details Movie Set To Release For THIS Date Read On

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is officially heating up the buzz. With teaser chatter, a viral sequel glimpse, and a confirmed Eid 2026 release date, here's everything fans need to know about the high-stakes sequel

Excitement around Dhurandhar 2 has reached a new peak as reports suggest that not one, but three teasers from the sequel will drop on January 31, 2026. Fueling the hype further is a viral clip circulating online - a sequel sneak peek originally shown at the end of Dhurandhar.

Fans believe this brief sequence offers major clues about the next chapter and that several shots from it may reappear in the upcoming teasers. The sequel is officially locked for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid. It will release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, firmly positioning Dhurandhar 2 as a pan-India spectacle.

Dhurandhar 2 is heading for a massive box office face-off. March 19, 2026, is also the release date of Yash's long-awaited comeback film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic marks Yash's return to theatres after four years.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tovino Thomas, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi and Rukmini Vasanth. With two star-driven, high-scale films arriving on the same day, trade experts expect one of the fiercest clashes of 2026.

Ranveer Singh returns as the face of Dhurandhar 2, this time squaring off against Arjun Rampal as the primary antagonist. Akshaye Khanna will appear in flashback sequences, while Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor reprise their roles.

The sequel's anticipation is also driven by the phenomenal success of Dhurandhar. As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 835.83 crore nett in India within 56 days, while worldwide earnings stand at Rs 1,344.74 crore. The film crossed Rs 1000 crore in India gross despite a budget of Rs 250 crore and is now streaming on Netflix, further expanding its fan base.