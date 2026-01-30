Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Global Sell-Off, Metal Price Swings

Domestic stock markets opened under heavy selling pressure on Friday amid heightened global market volatility, triggered largely by sharp swings in gold and silver prices. Investor sentiment remained weak as markets reacted to the steep decline and sudden rebound in precious metals, along with broader uncertainty across global asset classes.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,247.55, slipping 171.35 points or 0.67 per cent, while the BSE Sensex began the session at 81,950.05, down 616.32 points or 0.75 per cent. The early weakness reflected caution among investors as global markets continued to witness sharp fluctuations.

'The Thursday Rollercoaster': Expert Analysis

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, told ANI, "Gold and Silver prices plunge 9-12 per cent, then rebound sharply. Comex gold dropped from near USD 5,625 to around USD 5,100 on Thursday, wiping out USD 3.4 trillion in notional value based on global supply, while silver swung wildly from over USD 121 to USD 106.60. Traders cited profit-taking after gold's 90 per cent yearly surge on geopolitical tensions and central bank buys, and silver's 270 per cent jump from industrial demand. Prices recovered most losses by close, with gold at USD 5,539 and silver at USD 117; the selloff also hit Bitcoin, stocks, and Microsoft shares, which fell 10 per cent on cloud growth worries."

He added, "The Thursday Rollercoaster" Thursday was a historic day of "flash crashes" and "V-shaped" recoveries across almost every asset class. The Indian markets are caught between global volatility and the most important domestic week of the year."

Market Breadth and Sectoral Performance

Broader market indices also remained under pressure. The Nifty 100 was down by 0.3 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 lost 0.67 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined by 0.51 per cent.

Sectoral indices on the NSE mostly traded in the red. The Nifty Auto index fell by more than 1 per cent, Nifty FMCG slipped 0.20 per cent, Nifty Metal declined 1.71 per cent, Nifty PSU Bank eased 0.25 per cent, Nifty Media dropped 0.7 per cent, and Nifty Realty lost 0.42 per cent.

Key Stock Movements

In stock-specific moves, Vedanta shares declined nearly 5 per cent at the open, while Hindustan Zinc also fell 5 per cent, reflecting pressure from high global commodity volatility.

Institutional Investor Activity

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors net sold equities worth Rs 393 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors provided support with net buying of Rs 2,638 crore.

Rupee Depreciation and Global Factors

Gaurav Seth, CEO, 5paisa, said, "The recent depreciation of the Indian Rupee is the result of a combination of global and domestic factors rather than any single trigger. We've seen significant FII outflows from Indian equities over the past several months, which naturally puts pressure on the currency. This has been compounded by geopolitical developments, particularly the sharp increase in US tariffs on Indian exports and the absence of a near-term trade agreement between India and the US".

Weakness Across Asian Markets

Asian markets also traded lower, adding to weak sentiment. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.3 per cent, Singapore's Straits Times fell 0.16 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.73 per cent, and Taiwan's Weighted Index declined 1.15 per cent. (ANI)

