Tamil Nadu State Film Awards For 2016-2022 Announced: Dhanush, Suriya, Nayanthara.. Full Winners List!

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the film awards for the years 2016 to 2022. Let's take a look at the best actors, best actresses, and best films.

The TN govt announced film awards (2016-2022) and TV awards (2014-2022). Best Actor winners include Dhanush, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, Arya, Vikram Prabhu, and Parthiban.

Best Actress winners include Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jyothika, Manju Warrier, Aparna Balamurali, Lijomol Jose (Jai Bhim), and Sai Pallavi (Gargi).

Best Films include Maanagaram, Aramm, Pariyerum Perumal, Asuran, and Jai Bhim. Best Director awards went to Lokesh Kanagaraj, Pushkar-Gayathri, Mari Selvaraj, and Sudha Kongara.

The awards will be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin. Best Film gets ₹2 lakh, while Best Actor/Actress gets a 1-sovereign gold medal, a memento, and a certificate.