Generational Gap In The Office: Why Late-Night Work Divides Employees

Generational differences in the workplace cause conflicts over overtime and after-hours messages. Older employees see late work as dedication, while Millennials and Gen Z prioritise boundaries and mental health.

In today's offices, the same act has different meanings. One generation sees late nights as dedication, while another calls it poor planning. After-hours messages are seen as duty by some, but an intrusion by others.

A recent LinkedIn post by communications expert Shilpi Shukla has reignited this debate. She shared an incident where a young employee resigned due to constant work-related text messages at night. This incident highlights the deep generational shift happening in offices.

Everyone sees the young employee's decision differently. One group calls it "arrogant," another says they're "unfit for work," while a third group regrets not doing the same thing sooner. These differences aren't about individuals, but their upbringing and social environment.

Older generations, having faced wars and crises, valued stability over happiness. Keeping a job was key. Baby Boomers believed hard work paid off, so they didn't mind long hours.

For most of the 20th century, offices were about hierarchy and obedience. Speaking out was risky. Staying late was a sign of loyalty. Mental health talk was unimaginable.

But Gen Z and Millennials grew up differently. Globalization and an unstable economy taught them hard work isn't enough. They expect clear boundaries, not blind loyalty.

Today, up to five generations work together. Without understanding this gap, conflict is certain. The "late-night message" highlights communication gaps and changing expectations. Companies must adapt.