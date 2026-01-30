'Some People Had Started Dirty Politics', Says Giriraj Singh After SC Stays New UGC Equity Regulations

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the operation of the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, and said that certain political groups were indulging in 'dirty politics' over the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Singh expressed gratitude to the apex court and said that the controversy surrounding the regulations was being politically exploited.

“We thank the Supreme Court and welcome its decision. Some people had started dirty politics. This is the government of Narendra Modi. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is not merely a slogan but is implemented in practice,” he said.

The Union minister accused some political leaders of attempting to derive political mileage from sensitive social issues. He said that the Modi government has consistently worked to ensure social justice and inclusive development. Referring to past initiatives, Singh stated that when matters related to the promotion of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were raised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured their implementation in practice.

He further highlighted that the Prime Minister accorded constitutional status to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and introduced a 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in the general category.

“These decisions reflect that Prime Minister Modi works solely in the interest of the nation and for the welfare of all sections of society,” Singh said.

According to him, certain individuals are unhappy with these measures and are therefore resorting to divisive politics.

“Whatever decisions are taken in the future will be in the best interest of the country,” he added.

Singh also thanked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Home Minister, and the Prime Minister for their roles, and appealed to people to refrain from spreading hatred in society.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre and the UGC. A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed that the 2026 Regulations shall remain in abeyance and ordered that the 2012 UGC Regulations will continue to operate until further orders.

The CJI Kant-led Bench was hearing a clutch of petitions contending that the new regulations could result in discrimination against individuals in the general category and expressed concern over the denial of effective grievance redressal mechanisms for them.

While staying the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, the Supreme Court invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure“complete justice”, directing that the 2012 Regulations will continue in force until further orders.

The apex court listed the matter for further hearing on March 19.

During the hearing, the CJI Kant-led Bench expressed concern over the possible consequences of the new regulations, remarking:“If we don't intervene, it will have a dangerous impact. It will divide society and have grave repercussions.”