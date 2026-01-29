Manned Guarding Services Market Drivers From 2026 To 2030: Analysis Of Regional Trends And Market Size

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The demand for security services that involve on-site personnel has been rising steadily, reflecting growing concerns over safety and asset protection across various sectors. This trend suggests significant expansion potential for the manned guarding services industry in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, driving factors, regional outlook, and future trends shaping this field.

Manned Guarding Services Market Size and Expected Growth Through 2026

The manned guarding services market has experienced notable expansion recently, with its size projected to increase from $57.96 billion in 2025 to $64.44 billion in 2026. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The surge during the past years has been fueled by factors such as rising crime rates, increased development in commercial real estate, higher foot traffic in retail spaces, growing corporate asset values, and more frequent public events and gatherings.

Projected Expansion and Opportunities in the Manned Guarding Services Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its robust growth, reaching $97.56 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.9%. The expected expansion is driven by a growing need for an on-site human security presence, heightened emphasis on business continuity and resilience, larger corporate security budgets, increased urban density, and greater investments in commercial infrastructure. Emerging trends that will influence the market include advancements in artificial intelligence, developments in machine learning, adoption of cloud computing, integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), and enhancements in biometric authentication technologies.

Understanding Manned Guarding Services and Their Role in Security

Manned guarding services refer to security solutions that employ trained personnel physically stationed on-site to safeguard people, property, and assets. Their responsibilities typically include controlling access points, conducting patrols, responding to incidents, and monitoring surveillance systems. The primary goals of these services are to deter criminal activities, maintain safety and order, react quickly to security breaches, and provide a visible presence that reassures clients while supporting loss prevention efforts.

Factors Fueling Growth in Demand for Manned Guarding Services

One of the main drivers behind the expanding demand for manned guarding services is the increasing occurrence of theft. Theft involves the unlawful taking of property without the owner's consent, usually carried out in secret to permanently deprive the owner of it. Economic difficulties and social challenges have contributed to a rise in theft incidents. Manned guarding personnel play a crucial role in mitigating theft risks by offering vigilant monitoring and protection across commercial, residential, and industrial locations, thereby enhancing safety and enabling quick responses to security threats.

A Real-World Example Highlighting Theft's Impact on Market Growth

For instance, in June 2025, the Crime Statistics Agency Victoria, an Australian government body, reported a 38.5% increase in theft cases compared to previous periods. This rise included 12,343 additional incidents, totaling 44,398 alleged offender reports. Such data underscores the pressing need for effective security measures, helping to explain why manned guarding services are gaining traction in the market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the manned guarding services market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes vital regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into global developments.

