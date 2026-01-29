Trump Threatens Tariffs On Any Nation Supplying Cuba With Oil
The move, authorised by an executive order under a national emergency declaration, did not specify any tariff rates or single out any countries whose products could face US tariffs.Recommended For You
Emboldened by the US military's seizure of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a deadly raid earlier this month, Trump has repeatedly talked of acting against Cuba and pressuring its leadership.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Trump said this week that "Cuba will be failing pretty soon," adding that Venezuela, once the island's top oil supplier, has not recently sent oil or money to Cuba.
Trump has used tariff threats as a foreign policy tool throughout his second term in office.
Cuba's president said this month Washington had no moral authority to force a deal on Cuba after Trump suggested the Communist-run island should strike an agreement with the US.ALSO READ
- 'No more oil or money': Trump delivers warning to Cuba, suggests deal with US After Venezuela, Trump threatens action in 5 more countries over 3 days
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment