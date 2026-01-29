The 'Why' Behind The New Khaleejtimes

PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 8:00 AM



I remember when search engines began. I was actually in journalism school at the time, learning the ins and outs of a new career.

There was a lot of competition in the search engine business at first: AltaVista, Lycos, Excite, Infoseek, Webcrawler, Hotbot and a bunch of other names everyone has forgotten. We j-school students more or less randomly chose one.

(That was at the University of Illinois, about 2.5 hours south of Chicago. On that same campus, just three years earlier, Marc Andreesen famously used pen and a paper napkin to sketch out the code for Mosaic, which became the first graphical web browser in history. In other words, it made the modern web possible. But alas, that's a different story.)

This story is about how a clear search champion didn't arise until after 1998. That was the year Google launched. Unlike all those forgotten entrants, Google was simple. It had a white screen, a rectangular search box, and the nameplate 'Google' across the top. Everybody else's search engine looked like a pinball machine in bonus mode.

Google won because Google knew how to get to the point.

At Khaleej Times, we're taking a page from that playbook.

On Thursday, you probably noticed the new Khaleej Times websit. If you haven't seen it yet, check it out. It's cleaner. It's simpler. It's more pleasing to navigate, and it simplifies finding the topics you most want.

We want to give you an intuitive site for the stories that matter most to you:

UAE: Your life, where it's lived. That's everything from the schools to traffic.

World: What's going on“back home", or if you're still back home, lessons about the UAE.

Business: Forward-looking articles on investing and markets.

Tech: Who in the UAE doesn't have technology at the centre of their lives?

Life: Where to go, what to see, what to enjoy in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and beyond.

We've gone from 91 navigable sections to about 30, so nobody gets lost trying to find their way from one place to the next.

Within the Khaleej Times building on Latifa bint Hamdan Street, a new organisational structure, a new taxonomy, a new strategy. Coming to life - right now.

Out front, on your phone and laptop, a new site that does more than give you everything you need as a resident of this amazing country. It makes it easy.

It gets to the point.



