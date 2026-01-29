Sheikha Moza, PM To Take Part In Web Summit Qatar 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Permanent Web Summit Organising Committee announced that Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, will participate in the 3rd edition of Web Summit Qatar 2026, taking place from February 1-4 February at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

In a statement Thursday, the Committee said:" The participation of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser will advance the Summit's discussions, particularly around the role of technology in serving society, strengthening education systems through innovation, and empowering communities amid rapid digital transformation".

The Committee also confirmed the participation of His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani in Web Summit Qatar 2026, the region's largest and fastest-growing technology event.

The Committee mentioned: "Web Summit Qatar 2026 will also feature Qatari industry leaders, including Her Excellency Chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad al-Thani; His Excellency Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi; and His Excellency President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and Secretary General of the National Planning Council Dr Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak al-Khalifa".

The statement added: "Qatari senior executives will also participate in the Summit's programme, including His Excellency Managing Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy Hassan bin Abdullah al-Thawadi; CEO of Invest Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed al-Thani; Chairman of Qai Abdulla bin Hamad al-Misnad; Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal bin Khalifa al-Thani; and Secretary General of the Qatar Research and Development (QRDI) Council Eng Omar Ali al-Ansari".

Web Summit Qatar 2026 is expected to host 30,000 participants, more than 1,600 startups, over 800 investors, over 180 global partners, and more than 400 speakers from around the world.

The Summit will also receive extensive international media coverage, with over 600 media professionals attending, making it the largest edition of the global event to be hosted in Qatar.

Qatar Foundation Web Summit Qatar 2026 Doha Exhibition and Convention Center