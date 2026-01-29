The Transmission Systems Market To Grow At 7.2% CAGR During 20262030, Reaching $93.95 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The transmission systems market has been experiencing notable growth recently, driven by evolving energy needs and technological advancements. As the global demand for electricity rises and new energy sources emerge, the transmission sector is becoming increasingly vital to ensure efficient and stable power delivery. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and factors shaping this market's future.

Significant Growth in Transmission Systems Market Size and Outlook

The transmission systems market has expanded substantially in recent years. It is projected to increase from $66.29 billion in 2025 to $71.23 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This historical growth stems from factors such as rising electricity consumption, accelerating industrialization, rapid urbanization, extension of power grid networks, and increased government funding for infrastructure projects.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $93.95 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2%. The expansion during this period will be driven by the wider adoption of smart grid technologies, deeper integration of renewable energy sources, growing emphasis on energy efficiency, development of cross-border transmission initiatives, and a stronger focus on enhancing grid reliability and stability. Key trends anticipated include breakthroughs in high-voltage transmission technology, innovations in grid management software, progress in energy storage solutions, research in superconducting transmission lines, and advances in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and flexible alternating current (FAC) transmission systems.

Defining Transmission Systems and Their Role in Power Delivery

Transmission systems encompass the technologies and methodologies that enable the effective transfer of electrical power across long distances. Their main objective is to improve the electrical grid's performance, safety, and sustainability by minimizing transmission losses and operational inefficiencies. Additionally, these systems support modern features like smart grid integration, real-time monitoring of high-voltage components, and overall grid modernization, all aimed at better energy management.

The Rising Influence of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles on Transmission Systems Demand

One of the key growth drivers for the transmission systems market is the increasing global demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. As more consumers and governments prioritize cleaner transportation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet environmental regulations, the sales of vehicles with electric or hybrid powertrains are surging. These vehicles require specialized transmission or e-drive systems to efficiently transfer motor power to the wheels. The transmission market responds to this demand by providing advanced gearboxes, e-drive units, and hybrid transmission systems tailored specifically for electric and hybrid vehicle applications.

For example, in May 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that global electric car sales surpassed 17 million units in 2024, making up over 20 percent of total car sales, with an increase of 3.5 million electric vehicles compared to the previous year. This growing adoption clearly fuels the need for transmission system components designed to support electric and hybrid mobility solutions.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Transmission Systems Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the transmission systems market, reflecting the region's rapid industrial growth and expanding energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by technological innovation and increasing investments in grid modernization. The transmission systems market report covers a wide range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market trends.

