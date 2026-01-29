Panama President Mulino Aligns Himself With The OAS And Is Committed To Defending Democracy In The Region

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Albert Ramdin, discussed“the state of democracies in the continent” in light of the“current geopolitical situation” during a meeting held this Thursday, the Panamanian government reported. “Both stated that they are attentive to the state of democracies and institutions in Central America, considering it crucial to guarantee regional stability and the strengthening of OAS countries,” a brief official statement indicated. President Mulino reiterated that the OAS has Panama's support to promote democratic and institutional initiatives that foster stability and progress in Central and South America, he added.

Mulino, accompanied by the Panamanian Foreign Minister, Javier Martínez-Acha, received the Secretary General of the OAS at the Government headquarters. The Secretary General is in Panama to participate in the second edition of the International Economic Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean, dubbed the Latin American Davos, organized by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF). The forum, which concluded Thursday after two days and was inaugurated by eight dignitaries from the region, will discuss the main challenges and opportunities of Latin America and the Caribbean and reflect on how to build solutions that promote growth, inclusion and competitiveness.