Panama President Mulino Aligns Himself With The OAS And Is Committed To Defending Democracy In The Region -
Mulino, accompanied by the Panamanian Foreign Minister, Javier Martínez-Acha, received the Secretary General of the OAS at the Government headquarters. The Secretary General is in Panama to participate in the second edition of the International Economic Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean, dubbed the Latin American Davos, organized by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF). The forum, which concluded Thursday after two days and was inaugurated by eight dignitaries from the region, will discuss the main challenges and opportunities of Latin America and the Caribbean and reflect on how to build solutions that promote growth, inclusion and competitiveness.
