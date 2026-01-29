403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DFI Retail Group Celebrates Multiple Wins In Yougov's Best Brands 2025 In Hong Kong
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - DFI Retail Group is delighted to have five of our brands recognised in YouGov's Best Brands 2025 Hong Kong rankings, with leading positions across the General Retail and Loyalty Programme sectors. Each brand's No. 1 ranking in its respective category further highlights the Group's commitment to delivering trusted, high quality and customer-focused retail experiences to customers across Hong Kong.
Four of DFI's well-known banners, Mannings, Wellcome, 7-Eleven and IKEA were featured in YouGov's Top 10 General Retail Brands, demonstrating their strong brand health and long-standing consumer trust. In addition, the Group's yuu Rewards, ranked No. 1 in the Loyalty Programmes category.
DFI brands also excelled across key retail categories:
As a Group, DFI remains focused on elevating everyday living for customers by delivering products, services and experiences they can rely on. These strong YouGov rankings demonstrate the meaningful connection DFI brands have built with the Hong Kong community. Looking ahead, DFI will continue investing in innovation, digital engagement, store enhancement and loyalty programmes to support long-term, sustainable growth for the communities it serves.
Four of DFI's well-known banners, Mannings, Wellcome, 7-Eleven and IKEA were featured in YouGov's Top 10 General Retail Brands, demonstrating their strong brand health and long-standing consumer trust. In addition, the Group's yuu Rewards, ranked No. 1 in the Loyalty Programmes category.
DFI brands also excelled across key retail categories:
-
Wellcome –
No. 1 Grocery Retail & No. 1 in General Retail
-
Mannings –
No. 1 Health & Beauty Stores & No. 3 in General Retail
-
7-Eleven –
No. 1 Convenience Stores & No. 8 in General Retail
-
IKEA – No. 1 Home Furnishing Stores & No. 2 in General Retail
-
yuu –
No. 1 Loyalty Programme
As a Group, DFI remains focused on elevating everyday living for customers by delivering products, services and experiences they can rely on. These strong YouGov rankings demonstrate the meaningful connection DFI brands have built with the Hong Kong community. Looking ahead, DFI will continue investing in innovation, digital engagement, store enhancement and loyalty programmes to support long-term, sustainable growth for the communities it serves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment