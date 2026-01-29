Miningnewsbreaks Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Advances Atikokan On Heels Of 'Robust Technical Dataset'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF), a Canadian mineral exploration company, recently completed its 2025 field exploration program at the Atikokan Rare Earth Elements property, marking a key technical milestone as the company advances its portfolio of REE-focused assets.“The property is located in the Atikokan–Ignace–White Otter Lake district of northwestern Ontario, a region with established infrastructure and a history of mineral exploration,” reads an article discussing this.“Details of the completed program were outlined in a December 17, 2025, announcement which described a systematic exploration campaign designed to evaluate the geological and geochemical potential of the Atikokan property. The 2025 field program combined geological mapping, prospecting, ground-based radiometric surveys, and geochemical sampling across several priority target areas... Geological mapping identified three principal lithological domains across the property. Block A is dominated by granodiorite to granite, while Block B consists mainly of gneissic tonalite, with granodiorite and granite appearing in its northern portion. Block C is also largely gneissic tonalite, with granodiorite and granite becoming more prominent toward the north-northeast.”

To view the full article, visit

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PWMXF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN