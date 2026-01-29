Swiss Innovation, Technology To Go On Show At Web Summit Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Embassy of Switzerland in Qatar, together with the Swiss Business Hub Middle East-Qatar, announced Switzerland's participation in Web Summit Qatar 2026, taking place from February 1-4 in Doha. This engagement reflects Switzerland's position as a leader and global hub for innovation, advanced technologies, and international financial markets, as well as the long-standing relationship between Switzerland and the State of Qatar.

Switzerland and Qatar share a history of constructive co-operation built on mutual trust, strong diplomatic ties, and expanding economic collaboration across finance, trade, investment, energy, and innovation. Web Summit Qatar 2026 provides a platform to further deepen this partnership by advancing dialogue in entrepreneurship, emerging technologies, and innovative ecosystems.

In press statement, Swiss ambassador Florence Tinguely Mattli said:“Switzerland's strength lies in its ability to transform innovation into economic success through entrepreneurship, global capital, and stable institutions. Web Summit Qatar is a powerful platform for connecting Swiss and Qatari startups, investors, technology experts and innovative minds. It fosters partnerships that promote forward-thinking initiatives. Our partnership with Qatar is evolving from co-operation to co-creation.”

Adding a human-centred innovation perspective, Dr Peter O Owotoki, founder and CEO of EmpathicAI, said:“Qatar and Switzerland are paving the way for global leadership that is not defined by the size of a nation, but by the scale of its vision and drive for excellence. By fusing Swiss precision with Qatar's fearless ambition, we are not just advancing technology; we are setting a new standard where innovation is measured by its humanity, and where science and empathy converge to solve the hardest problems.”

Echoing this perspective, one of the speakers at the Swiss pavilion, Dr Jessica Conser, Chief Impact Officer at Maginative, professor of Practice at Geneva Business School, and partner and facilitator to WISE Qatar and SkillupMENA, added:“Switzerland and Qatar are both approaching AI not simply as a technology challenge, but as an institutional one, requiring literacy, governance, trust, and human judgment to evolve together. Platforms like Web Summit create an important space for cross-national dialogue, where research, policy, and practice connect to shape responsible and resilient approaches to AI.”

Adding an industry perspective, Thomas Giacomo, head of Fintech at Teranode Group, said:“Qatar and Switzerland share many similarities as small countries with highly qualified and talented people. It is encouraging to see collaboration taking shape around critical and innovative areas such as fintech. Both countries stand to benefit from each other's strengths while jointly contributing to the redefinition of the financial market infrastructure of tomorrow.”

Web Summit Qatar 2026 brings together global leaders from government, industry, investment, startups, and academia. Switzerland's participation aims to strengthen Swiss-Qatari co-operation, showcase Swiss excellence in innovation and financial services, and foster new partnerships across technology, AI and digitalisation, finance, and entrepreneurship ecosystems.

The Swiss Pavilion will serve as a hub for knowledge exchange, startup engagement, and cross-border collaboration. Through curated panel discussions, presentations, and networking activities, the pavilion will highlight Switzerland's integrated approach to innovation, where cutting-edge technology, research excellence, strong financial markets, and responsible governance evolve together.

