Qatar Partakes In Middle East Green Initiative Ministerial Council Meeting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar participated in the second meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Middle East Green Initiative, held in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the attendance of Their Excellencies the Ministers and representatives of the participating countries.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by His Excellency the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie. In the State of Qatar's speech during the meeting, HE al-Subaie affirmed the strategic significance of the Middle East Green Initiative for the region, noting that it represents an important transformation that can turn environmental and climate challenges into real opportunities benefiting current and future generations.

He also considered that the success of the initiative reflects the spirit of solidarity and co-operation among the countries of the region, and confirms the collective ability to actively contribute to shaping environmental and climate solutions, thereby supporting the achievement of a safer and more sustainable future.

