Doha Braces Up For A February To Remember

Doha is gearing up for a packed February as Qatar prepares to host a line-up of major global events that underline its emergence as a regional and international centre for exhibitions, conferences, and world-class sporting and cultural gatherings.

The month's agenda spans technology, energy, art, agriculture, and sport - together illustrating the diversity and global reach of Qatar's economy and society.

The curtain rises with Web Summit Qatar 2026 (Feb 1-4) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). Returning after a successful debut, the event will bring together thousands of technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to discuss advances in artificial intelligence, sustainability, and the future digital economy.

Close on its heels comes the 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG 2026, Feb 2-5), widely regarded as the premier global meeting for the LNG industry. Qatar's role as the world's largest LNG exporter gives special prominence to this edition, which is expected to feature discussions on cleaner energy technologies and climate-aligned growth in the energy sector.

From Feb 5-7, Doha will host two significant events reflecting Qatar's growing influence in science and culture. The first Qatar International Reproductive Medicine Conference will gather leading medical researchers and practitioners to explore breakthroughs in fertility and women's health. Running concurrently, Art Basel Qatar will spotlight contemporary artists from the region and around the world, expanding Doha's profile as a leading art destination following recent international exhibitions at M7 and Qatar Museums.

The action shifts courtside from Feb 8-14 with the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2026, which brings top WTA players to compete at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex. The tournament is consistently recognised for attracting some of the game's biggest names early in the tennis season.

The prestigious HH The Amir's Sword International Equestrian Festival (Feb 11-14) follows, uniting the world's elite riders at Al Rayyan Racecourse. The event blends high performance and elegance, celebrating Qatar's enduring equestrian heritage.

Environmental and food security priorities take the spotlight next with the 13th Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ 2026, Feb 12-16). The exhibition will showcase innovations in agricultural technology, sustainable farming, and climate resilience in food production, contributing to the country's self-sufficiency goals.

Tennis returns with the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2026 (Feb 16-21), one of the ATP Tour's leading events in the Middle East. Over the years, the Doha tournament has hosted legends such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, strengthening Qatar's reputation as a top-tier sporting venue.

February will also offer lighter cultural moments. The Throwback Food Festival (Feb 17-19) will combine tradition and modernity through cuisine and live entertainment, presenting a family-friendly celebration of local heritage.

Closing the month is the prestigious CHI Al Shaqab presented by Longines (Feb 19-21), hosted at the acclaimed Al Shaqab equestrian facility. The championship, combining show jumping, dressage, and para-dressage, continues to attract top riders from around the world to one of Qatar's most iconic arenas.

Together, these events make February one of the most dynamic months on Qatar's calendar to date. From technology and trade to art, sport, and sustainability, Doha will once again stand at the crossroads of innovation and culture - a global meeting place for ideas, excellence, and exchange.

As one event organiser put it,“Each February, Doha tells the world that progress and tradition can thrive side by side - and that Qatar's story is still being written on every world stage it hosts.”

