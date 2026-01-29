Qatar Launches Project To Protect Fragile Ecosystems

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), through its Wildlife Development Department, Thursday launched the Rawda Fencing Project at Rawdat Selaimi Al Bambara, situated north of the Al-Atouriya area, as part of an ongoing drive to safeguard Qatar's vulnerable ecosystems.

The event was attended by senior ministry officials, representatives from partner institutions, and stakeholders from the environmental and financial sectors.

According to the Ministry, the project - implemented in collaboration with Masraf Al Rayan - seeks to strengthen environmental awareness, conserve natural rawdas (grassland depressions), and encourage responsible engagement with Qatar's natural landscapes. The initiative supports the nation's long-term vision of achieving environmental sustainability and ensuring the prudent use of natural resources.

Speaking about the initiative, Adel Mohammed al-Yafie, Head of the Wild Plant Life Section at MECC, described it as a strategic environmental tool designed to protect the natural habitats of wild plants and reduce human encroachments that threaten vegetation cover and biodiversity.

“Fencing these rawdas creates a safe environment for wild plants to grow and regenerate naturally,” he said, adding that the measure helps restore ecological balance, especially in areas that have suffered from environmental stress in recent years.

Al-Yafie noted that the Ministry applies a scientific and carefully structured approach tailored to the ecological characteristics of each specific site. The Rawda Fencing Project, he explained, forms a core component of a broader national framework for the conservation and protection of Qatar's terrestrial natural resources.

He further highlighted that collaboration with the private sector, exemplified through the ministry's partnership with Masraf Al Rayan, underscores the crucial role businesses can play in supporting environmental initiatives and advancing sustainable development through projects that deliver measurable ecological and social benefits.

From the private sector's perspective, Nawaf Faisal Talfat, Assistant General Manager for Business Relations at Masraf Al Rayan, underlined the bank's commitment to sustainability as a long-term institutional principle rather than a passing trend.“Our sustainability approach has tangible outcomes for both quality of life and socio-economic growth,” he said.

Talfat added that the Rawda Fencing Project is part of the bank's continued cooperation with the MECC to safeguard rawdas and the wider natural environment. The initiative, he explained, also serves as a platform for raising environmental awareness across different sectors of society - fostering a culture of ecological responsibility in alignment with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The launch of the project forms part of a broader series of national programmes and community-based initiatives aimed at engaging citizens and residents alike in protecting Qatar's delicate natural balance. It also signals the growing importance of public-private partnerships in addressing environmental challenges and embedding sustainability within the country's development agenda.

