First Qatari Aid Tranche For Lebanon


2026-01-29 11:09:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Lebanese Army Thursday received 37 vehicles from Qatar, delivered through the Qatar Fund for Development as part of a 162-vehicle grant to bolster operational capacity.“This support reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to Lebanon's security and stability,” said His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman al‐Thani, Qatar's ambassador to Lebanon. Brigadier General Amin al-Qaai, representing the Lebanese Army Commander, thanked Qatar for“its continued and sincere support to the Lebanese military institution.”

Gulf Times

