403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
First Qatari Aid Tranche For Lebanon
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Lebanese Army Thursday received 37 vehicles from Qatar, delivered through the Qatar Fund for Development as part of a 162-vehicle grant to bolster operational capacity.“This support reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to Lebanon's security and stability,” said His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman al‐Thani, Qatar's ambassador to Lebanon. Brigadier General Amin al-Qaai, representing the Lebanese Army Commander, thanked Qatar for“its continued and sincere support to the Lebanese military institution.”Lebanese Army Qatar Fund for Development Security Council
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment