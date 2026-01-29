Smart Freight Centre Approves SCS Global Services As A Verification Body For Market Based Measures (MBM) Verifications Under GLEC Framework

MENAFN - 3BL) EMERYVILLE, Calif., January 29, 2026 /3BL/ - SCS Global Services, an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certification, today announces approval as a validation and verification body (VVB) for the Market Based Measures (MBM) scope of Smart Freight Centre's (SFC) GLEC Framework, which builds on the prior approval SCS announced last month. In addition to the ISO 14083 scope, SCS is now an approved VVB for the Market Based Measures (MBM) scope which will allow us to offer verification services to the full range of transportation logistics companies.

With over 40 years of experience in third-party auditing across diverse industries to scores of sustainability standards, SCS Global Services brings a strong background in greenhouse gas calculation, reporting and verification. SCS will offer verification for both Smart Freight scopes, ISO 14083 and Market Based Measures (MBM) Specification. The MBM Program enables application of market-based accounting approaches to the quantification and reporting of transportation greenhouse gas emissions, centering on use of flexible chain of custody models, including book and claim.

“SCS is pleased to add Smart Freight Center's GLEC to our list of GHG verification reporting frameworks and thrilled to receive approval as a VVB after SFC's rigorous examination process,” states Don Scott, Program Manager at SCS Global Services.“We are excited to leverage our experience in GHG verification and auditing programs that utilize biofuels, electrification and other low emission technologies to advance decarbonization within the logistics industry.”

For complete information about SCS' verification to the GLEC Framework and additional greenhouse gas verification and assurance services, visit .

