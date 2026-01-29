Loftway Releases 2026 Downtown LA Condo & Loft Market Report: Balanced Market With 214 Sales
Loftway, a boutique real estate brokerage specializing in downtown Los Angeles condos and lofts, has released its 2026 Downtown LA Market Report. The report reveals a balanced market in 2026 with 214 condo and loft sales. The average price per square foot was $612, which is a 5.76% decrease from the previous year. The average days on market was 79, indicating healthy demand.
Leasing activity remained strong with 436 leases at an average price of $3.10 per square foot. The report ranks the top buildings by sales volume: 620 Moulton with 23 sales; Luma with 21; Evo with 17; Bunker Hill Tower with 14; and 655 Hope with 11. The highest sale of the year was $1.82 million, while the lowest sale was $305,000.
Founder and broker Christiano Sampaio commented that the market is entering a balanced phase, where inventory and demand are aligned, providing opportunities for both buyers and sellers. "This year's data shows Downtown Los Angeles is stabilizing after a period of rapid appreciation," he said.
The full report is available for download
For media inquiries, contact: Christiano Sampaio
