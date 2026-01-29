Chitrangda Singh Flaunts Her 'Timepass Ka Talent' With Shahid Kapoor's 'Aashiqon Ki Colony'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh was recently spotted in a fun, candid moment as she vibed to Shahid Kapoor's latest track“Aashiqon Ki Colony” from his upcoming film“O'Romeo”, all while getting her hair styled.

Chitrangda took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie video. In the clip, the actress, dressed in an elegant black saree, is seen getting her hair curled as she happily grooves to the song“Aashiqon Ki Colony”, picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani.

For the caption, she wrote:“Timepass ka talent”.

Talking about 'Aashiqon Ki Colony', the song is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and has lyrics by Gulzar. Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali have lent their vocals for the number.

Talking about O' Romeo, the gangster film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda. It is set in Mumbai in the 1990s and is about the post-independence underworld. It is a love story set in the 1990s that is also full of action and gangsters. The film is set in the post-independence underworld of Mumbai.

Talking about Chitrangda, she will next be seen in 'Battle of Galwan' based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China, on June 15, 2020, during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India–China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is set to release on April 17.