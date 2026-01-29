Leh Ladakh Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wreaks Havoc In Leh Ladakh On Last Day Of Chillai Kalan, IMD Alert
Leh Ladakh Weather LATEST Update: On January 30, temperatures in Leh-Ladakh are expected to be in the minus range, with snowfall and a cold wave. Find out how safe or unsafe it is to travel today in these conditions
On Jan 30, 2026, Leh-Ladakh will face extreme cold. The IMD predicts temps from -1°C to -6°C. Expect cloudy skies, light snow, and chilly winds all day long.
Jan 30, the last day of Chillai Kalan, will see peak cold. Chilly 20 km/h winds will hit Leh. Sunrise is at 7:18 AM, sunset at 5:47 PM. Expect low visibility from clouds and snow.
At 7 AM, temps will be -5°C with light snow. By noon, it'll be -2°C under an overcast sky. At 5 PM, it drops to -4°C. By 10 PM, expect -6°C with strong, cold winds.
Though AQI is moderate, the severe cold is a major health risk. Roads are snow-covered, and the Manali-Leh Highway is blocked. Flights may be affected. Tourists are advised to avoid travel.
IMD has issued a cold wave warning. The cold will continue even as Chillai Khurud starts Jan 31. Wear thermals, heavy jackets, and hats. Monitor oxygen levels and check IMD updates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment