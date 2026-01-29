Amit Shah Arrives In Assam, CM Sarma Hails Visit For Development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Assam at the Dibrugarh airport late Thursday night. In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "Honoured to welcome Adarniya Amit Shah ji at Dibrugarh airport. His visit will mark key milestones across Upper Assam, spanning development, governance, and cultural celebration. We look forward to his guidance and everlasting support for the people of Assam."

Shah's Packed Itinerary in Assam

Foundation Stones and Inaugurations in Dibrugarh

Shah is on a day-long visit during which he will lay the foundation stone for the new Assam Legislative Assembly building and the Wildlife Research Institute. Reportedly, Shah's visit focuses on development, governance, and cultural celebration in Upper Assam. The Union Home Minister is expected to meet with senior BJP leaders to discuss poll strategies for the upcoming Assembly polls.

In the visit, Shah will participate in a series of official, cultural and organisational programmes across the state.

The visit begins in Dibrugarh, where the Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of the new Assam Legislative Assembly building and the Wildlife Research Institute, marking a significant step towards strengthening the state's legislative infrastructure and wildlife conservation framework.

On the same occasion, Shah will also inaugurate Phase I of Khanikar Stadium, a project aimed at boosting sports infrastructure in Upper Assam. The programme is scheduled to take place at around 10:30 am at Khanikar, Dibrugarh.

State government officials said the new Assembly complex is envisioned as a modern legislative facility equipped with advanced amenities, while the Wildlife Research Institute will play a crucial role in scientific research, conservation and protection of Assam's rich biodiversity.

Cultural Outreach in Dhemaji

Later in the day, the Union Home Minister will travel to Dhemaji to attend the 10th Mishing Cultural Festival at Kareng Chapori at 12:15 pm. The festival, organised annually by the Mishing community, celebrates the tribe's rich cultural heritage through traditional dance, music, art, attire and indigenous food.

Organisational Meetings in Guwahati

In the evening, Shah will arrive in Guwahati to meet party office bearers and karyakartas at the Assam state office. The interaction is expected to focus on organisational matters, upcoming political programmes and strengthening grassroots outreach in the state.

Senior leaders of the Assam unit of the party are likely to brief the Union Home Minister on ongoing initiatives, organisational preparedness and future strategies. The meeting is also expected to energise party workers ahead of upcoming political activities.

Shah's visit is considered significant in the context of development initiatives, cultural outreach and organisational consolidation in Assam. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place at all venues in view of the high-profile visit, officials said. (ANI)

