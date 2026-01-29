Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure To Bring Rainfall In THESE Places

Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Weather conditions in the Telugu states are changing fast. After a period of intense cold, now rains and sun are also joining in. While some places are getting rain, others are experiencing scorching heat

The rainy season is over, and summer is near. But rains continue due to low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. Rains have now started due to a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea.

This low pressure is near Kerala and is slowly moving towards the coast. Its impact will be high on Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and slight on Andhra Pradesh. Scattered showers are expected in Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Kurnool districts.

The low pressure's impact will be clear on coasts, with high winds and waves. The sea will be rough, so fishermen are warned not to go out. Farmers should also take precautions.

Andhra Pradesh will have rain, cold, and fog. High daytime temperatures are already being recorded. The state is seeing strange weather with rain, cold, and sun at once. The lowest temperature is 7°C in G. Madugula, while places like Nandigama are seeing highs of 33-34°C.

In Telangana, the weather is changing from winter to summer. Low temperatures are slowly rising, with minimums now above 15°C statewide. Daytime highs are 32-33°C. Yesterday (Jan 29), Hyderabad's low was 14.4°C in Patancheru and the high was 31.1°C in Hakimpet.