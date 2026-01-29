Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol Starrer Slows Down But Stays Strong

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Border 2 continues its solid box office journey but shows signs of slowdown on Day 7. Despite dipping collections, the Sunny Deol-led war drama remains one of the strongest Republic Day releases in recent years

After an impressive opening week, Border 2 witnessed a noticeable dip on its seventh day. The film earned Rs 11.25 crore in India, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Overall Hindi occupancy fell to 14.52 percent, with night shows performing best at just over 20 percent. While the decline was expected after the extended holiday boost, the film continues to pull audiences into theatres.

Border 2 benefited massively from its opening weekend and Republic Day wave. The film collected Rs 32.10 crore on Friday, Rs 40.59 crore on Saturday, Rs 57.20 crore on Sunday and peaked at Rs 63.59 crore on Monday. By the end of Day 6, the film had already amassed Rs 231.83 crore net in India, making the Day 7 dip less concerning from a trade perspective.

Sunny Deol's patriotic image once again proved to be a major draw. The actor thanked fans through a video message, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love. Comparing favourably to other Republic Day releases like Fighter and Sky Force, Border 2 stayed well ahead. Producers have also confirmed that Border 3 is on the cards, signalling long-term confidence in the franchise.