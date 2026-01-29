Dhurandhar OTT Release: Run-Time Trimmed Fans Slam Netflix For Heavy Censorship Read On

Dhurandhar OTT Release: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has finally landed on OTT after a blockbuster theatrical run, but instead of celebration, its Netflix release has sparked outrage, with fans accusing the platform of censoring

Soon after Dhurandhar began streaming on Netflix, viewers took to social media to express their disappointment. Fans claimed that despite the film holding an 'A' certificate, several dialogues were muted, foul language censored, and nearly ten minutes trimmed from the theatrical version. Many questioned why an adult-rated film would face cuts on an 18+ streaming platform, especially when audiences expected an uncensored experience after its cinema run.

Several users compared the situation to other violent and adult-themed films that streamed without cuts, calling the move inconsistent and unfair. The backlash intensified as fans demanded clarity from Netflix and the makers.

Angry reactions flooded X (formerly Twitter), with viewers openly calling out Netflix India. One user termed the censored release“a joke,” while another expressed disbelief that censorship was enforced even on OTT. Many fans highlighted that films like Animal and Kabir Singh streamed without cuts, raising questions about selective censorship and creative compromise.

The sentiment across platforms was clear: audiences felt cheated after waiting months to watch the film in what they believed would be its raw, original form.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released in December 2025 and emerged as one of the year's biggest action hits. The spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

The story follows a covert mission led by Intelligence Bureau chief Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan) to dismantle a Pakistan-based terror network. Ranveer Singh's character infiltrates Karachi's underworld, risking everything to bring down terror operations from within. The film draws inspiration from real-life incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking and the 2001 Parliament attack.