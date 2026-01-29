Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Unveils Data On Its Oil Supplies To Tunisia In 2025

2026-01-29 10:08:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30.​ Azerbaijan exported crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Tunisia, totaling 432,000 tons worth $227.9 million in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents a decline compared to 2024, with export value decreasing by $51.9 million, or 18.5%, and volume falling by 14,100 tons, or 3.2%.

Meanwhile, the country's exports to Tunisia totaled 446,100 tons valued at $279.8 million in 2024.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 23.4 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products to 21 countries in 2025, generating $12.1 billion in revenue. Compared to 2024, export value dropped by $2.4 billion, or 16.2%, while total export volume rose by 215,000 tons, or 0.9%.

