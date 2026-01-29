403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan Unveils Data On Its Oil Supplies To Tunisia In 2025
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan exported crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Tunisia, totaling 432,000 tons worth $227.9 million in 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment