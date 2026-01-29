Thebuzzblast Expands Distribution Network As US Small Business Formation Hits Record Levels

MENAFN - GetNews)



""We're seeing first-time business owners who understand that credibility matters from day one. They're not waiting to grow before investing in how they're perceived," said John, Head Of News at TheBuzzBlast."Buzz Blast PR has expanded its media distribution network in response to growing demand from American entrepreneurs. The expansion coincides with U.S. Census Bureau data showing a record 5.5 million new business applications filed in 2023.

New business formation in the United States has reached unprecedented levels. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Americans filed 5.5 million applications to start new businesses in 2023, making it the strongest year on record. This followed 2021 and 2022, both of which exceeded 5 million applications, marking the first time in Census Bureau history that annual applications surpassed 5 million for three consecutive years.

The figures represent a 37% increase compared to 2019 levels. Small businesses have created 61% of net new private sector jobs since 1995, according to Small Business Administration data, underscoring their continued importance to the US economy.

This sustained entrepreneurial surge has driven demand for services that help new businesses establish market presence quickly. BuzzBlast PR reports a significant increase in enquiries from US-based small business owners over the past 12 months, with particular growth among e-commerce operators and service-based businesses.

In response, TheBuzzBlast has expanded its distribution network to include additional media outlets across the United States. The expanded network now reaches regional and national news affiliates, business publications, and industry-specific outlets, providing broader coverage options for clients seeking media placements.







The expansion addresses a challenge facing many new business owners: establishing credibility in crowded markets. Research indicates that consumers increasingly research businesses online before making purchasing decisions. Published media coverage serves as third-party validation that self-published content and paid advertising cannot replicate.

"The number of new businesses launching each year has fundamentally changed," said John. "Our network expansion reflects that reality. Business owners need more options to reach more audiences, and we've built the infrastructure to support that."

TheBuzzBlast offers press release distribution services for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and growing brands across the United States. The company provides published media coverage that clients can reference in their marketing materials.

CONTACT: