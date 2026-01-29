MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 29, 2026 8:32 am - Endoacustica launches advanced drone detection & counter-drone systems for airspace security in critical infrastructure, government sites, and events-ensuring precision, compliance, and real-time protection.

Endoacustica, a technology-focused brand specializing in advanced security and monitoring solutions, today announced its latest advancements in drone surveillance and counter-drone technology, designed to improve airspace awareness and protection in sensitive environments.

With the rapid growth of commercial and recreational drones, unauthorized drone activity has become a serious concern for governments, private organizations, and critical infrastructure operators. From privacy breaches to potential security threats, the proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles demands proactive defense systems. Endoacustica's newest solutions are engineered to detect, monitor, and manage drone activity with high accuracy and reliability, providing security teams with actionable intelligence before incidents occur.

The technology combines advanced sensing methods-including radio frequency analysis, acoustic detection, and optical tracking-with intelligent AI-driven analysis to identify drones in real time, even in complex or noisy urban environments. Once detected, the system delivers comprehensive situational awareness by pinpointing the drone's precise location, flight trajectory, operator position, and potential risk level. This enables security personnel to make faster, more informed decisions while maintaining full audit trails for post-incident review.

Counter-drone approach is designed to support a wide range of applications, including critical infrastructure protection such as power plants and airports, government and defense facilities, industrial and private sites, and temporary events like sporting competitions or political gatherings. The modular architecture ensures seamless integration with existing security ecosystems-cameras, access control systems, and command centers-without requiring costly infrastructure overhauls.

The systems are built with a strong focus on precision, operational stability, and regulatory compliance, adhering to international aviation and privacy standards. By continuing to invest significantly in research and development, Endoacustica reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative technologies that respond to evolving security challenges while maintaining a practical, operator-friendly, and ethically responsible approach to airspace protection.

Endoacustica is a technology brand dedicated to advanced surveillance and security solutions. The company focuses on innovation, technical precision, and reliable performance, offering systems designed for professional and specialized environments where discretion and effectiveness are paramount.