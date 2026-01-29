Fundedprofx Enhances Demo Trading Environment With Key Trading Flexibility Updates

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 29, 2026 8:42 am - FundedProFX, a global provider of structured demo trading challenges, has announced the launch of enhanced trading conditions within its demo evaluation environment

FundedProFX, a global provider of structured demo trading challenges, has announced the launch of enhanced trading conditions within its demo evaluation environment, introducing official support for news trading and weekend trade holding. The feature update is aimed at expanding trading flexibility while maintaining the company's emphasis on rule-based and disciplined trading. The announcement reflects FundedProFX's continued investment in creating more realistic and skill-focused demo trading frameworks.

The newly introduced features allow traders to participate in major economic news events and hold trades over the weekend within FundedProFX's demo challenges. These additions are designed to mirror real-market trading conditions more closely. By enabling these functions, FundedProFX seeks to support traders who want to test strategies that involve volatility, extended trade management, and longer-term market exposure.

News trading within the demo environment provides participants the opportunity to experience high-impact market scenarios. This feature allows traders to practice execution speed, emotional control, and risk management during volatile conditions without personal capital exposure. FundedProFX has stated that this enhancement is intended to help traders build experience in fast-moving markets while remaining within predefined risk parameters.

Weekend holding has also been enabled to support swing trading and longer-duration strategies. Traders can now maintain open positions across market closures, reflecting the realities of global trading cycles. This feature is expected to benefit traders who focus on broader market structure, macroeconomic trends, and multi-day setups.

Alongside the feature rollout, FundedProFX continues to make its demo trading challenges accessible to global participants through structured account options ranging from $3,000 to $200,000. These demo challenges are designed to evaluate consistency, discipline, and adherence to trading rules. The company emphasizes that its programs are educational and evaluative in nature, with no guarantees of trading outcomes.

As part of its current seasonal initiative, FundedProFX is also offering discounted access to its demo trading challenges. The promotion includes 60% off larger account sizes such as $100,000 and $200,000, and 50% off accounts ranging from $3,000 to $50,000. Participants can apply the promotional code NEW60 at checkout through the official FundedProFX application platform.

The feature announcement aligns with growing demand for structured demo environments that support diverse trading styles under controlled conditions. The inclusion of news trading and weekend holding reflects the company's objective to provide traders with broader strategic testing capabilities. Availability of the features and the promotion may be subject to specific terms and conditions.

About FundedProFX

FundedProFX is a global financial services platform specializing in structured demo trading challenges designed to evaluate trading discipline, consistency, and risk management. The company provides simulated trading environments across multiple asset classes, supporting traders who seek to develop skills and test strategies under defined rules. FundedProFX focuses on technology-driven solutions, transparent processes, and professional evaluation frameworks. Its long-term mission centers on promoting responsible trading practices and creating accessible pathways for skill development in the global trading community.