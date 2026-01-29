Quesada, Platt, Schultz Featured In Standout FAN EXPO Cleveland Comics Creator Lineup, March 13-15

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 29, 2026 8:42 am - Altieri, Burnett, Berkowitz, Riba, Golden, Gilchrist, Reynolds, Suydam, Among Talented Artist Alley at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

FAN EXPO is proud to produce the best artist alley collections in the pop culture convention space, and to kick off 2026, a who's who of comics creators are set to attend FAN EXPO Cleveland, Friday through Sunday, March 13-15, at the Huntington Convention Center.

Among the deep and talented set of featured artists and writers are:

. Joe Quesada (Marvel Knights: The World To Come, Daredevil)

. Stephen Platt (Moon Knight, Wolverine)

. Erica Schultz (Rogue, Laura Kinney: Wolverine)

. Kevin Altieri (Batman: The Animated Series, Pearl Jam: Do the Evolution)

. Alan Burnett (Warner Bros, Hanna-Barbera)

. Stan Berkowitz (Batman Beyond, Superman: The Animated Series)

. Dan Riba (Freakazoid, The New Batman/Superman Adventures)

. Michael Golden (Micronauts, Daredevil)

. Frank Tieri (Absolute Batman: Ark-M, Aliens vs Captain America)

. Guy Gilchrist (The Muppets, Nancy)

. Aaron Reynolds (Effin' Birds)

. Arthur Suydam (Marvel Zombies, The Walking Dead)

. Maria Laura Sanapo (Black Adam - The Justice Society Files: Cyclone)

. Thom Zahler (My Little Pony, Love and Capes)

. Marco Santucci (Assassin's Creed, Red Sonja)

. Travis Mercer (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Batman/Superman)

. Bill Morrison (The Simpsons, Futurama)

Every imaginable comics franchise is represented in Artist Alley, with dozens of superstar artists displaying their past work, conducting Q&As, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities, and more. FAN EXPO Cleveland's Artist Alley is a true paradise for comics lovers of all genres.

Fans can view the entire FAN EXPO Cleveland field of creators at

Other standouts populating Artist Alley include:

. Eric Basaldua (Tomb Raider, Darkness/Vampirella)

. Jeff Brennan (Courage the Cowardly Dog)

. Jason Douglas (Parallel)

. Chris Ehnot (Lady Death Universe, Zenoscope)

. Ryan Finley (custom fine art, murals)

. Matt Horak (Punisher, Spider-Man/Deadpool)

. Dan Khanna (Transformers)

. Ryan Kincaid (Archie, G.I. Joe)

. Michael Kingston (WWE, Vampiro: Rockabilly Apocalypse)

. Leo Leibelman (Journey into Mystery, Doctor Strange)

. Mostafa Moussa (Justice League, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

. Kay Ramirez (cover artist, colorist)

. William Russell (Department of Truth, Red Sonja)

. Matt Santorelli (Adventures of the Super Sons)

. Fabrice Sapolsky (Intertwined, Shakespeare's Vampires)

. Daniel Scott, Jr. (Cloaked Crusader, George Washington in Pop Culture)

. Ken Wheaton (The Simpsons, Popeye)

. Renee Witterstaetter (The Avengers, She-Hulk)

. and more

FAN EXPO Cleveland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

The creators lineup supplements a celebrity roster headlined by Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, Episode III - Revenge of the Sith), William Shatner (Star Trek, Boston Legal), Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter), Helen Hunt (Mad About You, Twister), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Saw), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel), Star Trek: The Next Generation stars Jonathan Frakes and Gates McFadden, Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone), Jaime Pressly (My Name is Earl, Joe Dirt), Ethan Suplee (My Name is Earl, American History X), Lilli Cooper (Wicked) and many others.

Additionally, Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at fanexpocleveland. Advanced Pricing is available until February 26.

Many additional FAN EXPO Cleveland guest announcements will follow in the coming weeks, including world-class lineups of comic creators, voice actors, cosplayers, and more.

Cleveland is the fourth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events.

