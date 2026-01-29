Rishi Vamdatt, 16-Year-Old Financial Literacy Champion, Earns NYU Certificate In Financial Planning

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 29, 2026 11:00 am - Young Entrepreneur Receives Prestigious Certification While Scaling Easy Peasy Finance to 6 Million Viewers

16-year-old Rishi Vamdatt, the founder of the multi-award-winning educational resource Easy Peasy Finance, has earned a Certificate in Financial Planning from New York University's School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS). The certificate fulfills the educational requirements to sit for the Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) Examination, positioning the teenage entrepreneur on the path to becoming one of the youngest CFP® professionals.

This achievement underscores Rishi's unwavering commitment to financial literacy and distinguishes him among his peers. Most candidates pursuing CFP® certification are professionals with years of work experience, typically in their mid-to-late twenties or older. By earning this credential at just 16 while maintaining his role as the creator and voice of Easy Peasy Finance, Rishi exemplifies dedication that extends far beyond his years.

"I've been passionate about making finance accessible since I was eight years old," said Rishi Vamdatt. "This certificate from NYU represents not just my personal goal of deepening my financial planning expertise, but also my professional commitment to teach complex financial concepts to kids and beginners worldwide. Financial literacy is a key life skill, and I want to lead by example."

Since launching Easy Peasy Finance at age 8, Rishi has created over 1,100 concise, animated, and engaging videos that have reached more than 6 million people across the globe. His content spans fundamental concepts like saving and investing to advanced topics like tax planning and estate planning, all presented in language that resonates with young audiences and financial novices.

His work has earned significant industry recognition:

- 2021 & 2022 Plutus Awards: Best Financial Literacy Content for Children (consecutive years)

- 2022 Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards (MAIAs): Best Influencer, presented in Singapore

- Featured in Kiplinger Magazine: Profiled as "A Youthful Take on Personal Finance" in their "Paying it Forward" section

- CBS News New York: Coverage of his financial literacy journey

- International Media Appearances: Featured in media outlets across Europe, Canada, and Asia

Beyond video content, Rishi has authored four books on financial literacy for children and maintains free educational resources including online courses, interactive quizzes, and a comprehensive financial glossary on EasyPeasyFinance. Recognizing a gap in classroom resources, he has also created a free K-12 teacher platform offering 15+ free courses and tools to create custom lesson plans, used by teachers nationwide.

The NYU Certificate in Financial Planning encompasses all 72 financial planning topics required by the CFP® Board of Standards, covering professional conduct and regulation, general financial planning principles, risk management, investment planning, tax planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and financial plan development. Completion of this rigorous program positions Rishi to pursue the comprehensive CFP® Certification Examination, which evaluates the knowledge and competency required to provide professional financial planning advice.

Rishi's achievement arrives at a critical moment in American education. According to national data, financial literacy remains absent from many high school curricula, leaving millions of students unprepared for adult financial responsibilities. Easy Peasy Finance fills this gap by offering free, engaging content tailored to learners of all ages.

About Easy Peasy Finance

Easy Peasy Finance is a multi-award-winning financial literacy platform founded by Rishi Vamdatt in 2018. With a mission to spread financial literacy by breaking down complex financial concepts in kid-friendly language, the platform features over 1,100 videos, four published books, a free K-12 teacher platform, and other comprehensive educational resources. Easy Peasy Finance has impacted more than 6 million viewers globally and has been recognized by educators, financial professionals, and media outlets as a leading resource for financial education. For more information, visit