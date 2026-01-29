Allen Cheng
- Professor of Infectious Diseases, Monash University
Allen Cheng is a specialist in infectious diseases and an epidemiologist. He is Professor/Director of Infectious Diseases at Monash Health and the School of Clinical Sciences at Monash University in Melbourne. He is involved in the treatment of patients with infectious diseases, and providing advice to governments on communicable diseases control. He is also involved in surveillance for influenza-related hospital admissions and in clinical trials. He was previously Deputy Victorian Chief Health Officer, and a past Co-Chair of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation and the Advisory Committee for Vaccines.Experience
- 2015–present Professor, Monash University 2023–present Professor/Director, Infectious Diseases, Monash Health
- 2014 University of Queensland, Master of Biostatistics 2008 Monash University, Master of Public Health 2005 Flinders University, Doctor of Philosophy 1993 University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery
