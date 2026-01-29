TMC Appeasing Infiltrators For Votes, Says BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi

TMC appeasing infiltrators, compromising national security: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of appeasing infiltrators to secure votes and compromising national security, asserting that the ruling party in West Bengal is "frustrated by its inevitable defeat" in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Reacting to the Calcutta High Court's order directing the West Bengal government to hand over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing work by March 31, Trivedi hailed the directive and termed it crucial for safeguarding national security.

Calling the High Court's order "appropriate, suitable and commendable," the BJP MP on Thursday said it sent a clear and unambiguous message exposing the alleged failures of the TMC government.

"...This is a very appropriate, suitable, and commendable directive to ensure national security. It is also a very clear and unambiguous signal that exposes the Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal and proves that the INDIA alliance and all its constituent parties, including the Trinamool Congress, are frustrated due to their continuous defeats, and the Trinamool government in West Bengal is frustrated by its inevitable defeat," Trivedi stated.

He further said that the people of Bengal will provide the BJP "a decisive, effective, and overwhelming mandate" to avert the crisis.

"They are appeasing infiltrators for the sake of votes, and national security is endangered under their rule. Therefore, to avert this crisis, we are confident that the people of Bengal will give a decisive, effective, and overwhelming mandate to the BJP so that such forces do not prevail in Bengal in the future," the BJP MP said.

BJP leader attacks TMC over I-PAC case

Earlier this month, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi welcomed the Calcutta High Court's decision to dispose of the TMC's plea seeking protection of the "political data" in connection with the recent ED raids on the Indian Political Action Committee's (I-PAC) premises and the residence of its Director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata.

The Calcutta High Court on January 14th disposed of TMC's plea after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that "nothing was seized" from the I-PAC premises. The court adjourned the matter until the Supreme Court disposes of the Special Leave Petition.

The BJP leader slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly obstructing the January 8 ED raid and "defending a private firm" (I-PAC).

Launching a scathing attack, Trivedi claimed that "the Constitution is in danger" in the INDIA bloc-ruled states. He further mocked the TMC for allegedly outsourcing its political strategy, saying it reflected the party leadership's "incompetence" in formulating its own political roadmap.

Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "The way the High Court in West Bengal dismissed the Trinamool Congress's claim today has made it constitutionally clear that the Trinamool Congress's claim was entirely unjustified from both a moral and constitutional standpoint. However, this process also raises several political questions. This is the first time in India's history that a political party has come forward to defend a private institution. If your claim is true that all of your party's strategy was with a private institution, it means that the top leadership of the Trinamool Congress believes that all its senior leaders and workers are incompetent and completely incapable of formulating a strategy."

