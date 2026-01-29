HC Order On BSF Land A 'Slap In Face' For WB Govt: Sukanta Majumdar

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar welcomed the Calcutta High Court's order directing the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government to hand over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing work by March 31, terming the directive a "slap in the face" for the state government.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Majumdar said the High Court's order was a strong message to the Mamata Banerjee-led government and would compel it to act on issues related to national security. "I appreciate this decision of the court... The court has slapped the West Bengal government in the face, and now this will wake up the govt from its slumber," he said.

BJP Accuses TMC of Appeasing Infiltrators

Earlier on Thursday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also hailed the Calcutta High Court's directive and launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of appeasing infiltrators to garner votes and endangering national security. He expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Calling the court's order "appropriate, suitable and commendable," Trivedi said it sent a clear signal exposing the alleged failures of the TMC government.

"...This is a very appropriate, suitable, and commendable directive to ensure national security. It is also a very clear and unambiguous signal that exposes the Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal and proves that the INDIA alliance and all its constituent parties, including the Trinamool Congress, are frustrated due to their continuous defeats, and the Trinamool government in West Bengal is frustrated by its inevitable defeat," Trivedi stated.

He further said that the people of Bengal will provide the BJP "a decisive, effective, and overwhelming mandate" to avert the crisis. "They are appeasing infiltrators for the sake of votes, and national security is endangered under their rule. Therefore, to avert this crisis, we are confident that the people of Bengal will give a decisive, effective, and overwhelming mandate to the BJP so that such forces do not prevail in Bengal in the future," the BJP MP said. (ANI)

